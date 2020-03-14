Poet’s Corner: Old Man Winter

Old Man Winter...is Dead

by Greg Zemlansky

‘Old Man Winter’ is tired...He longs to lie

down in the arms of ‘Spring’;

among the sweet, ripening flowers that

‘Mother Nature’ will bring.

The flowers that were covered and entombed

beneath the snow;

now pushing through the darkness to bid the

‘Spring’ “Hello”.

The sun fires-up with all cylinders blazing

again.

The dark clouds of snow will begin to cry

rain.

The trees feeling no icy embrace; Winter is

boomed.

‘Mother Nature’ is calling out for everything

to bloom.

Can you hear the last grasping breath of “old

Man Winter’;

as he loses his cool and starts to melt away

with a whimper.

The Maple trees sap is running full steam

ahead;

as the warm winds announcing ‘Old Man

Winter’ is dead!