Poet’s Corner: Old Man Winter
Old Man Winter...is Dead
by Greg Zemlansky
‘Old Man Winter’ is tired...He longs to lie
down in the arms of ‘Spring’;
among the sweet, ripening flowers that
‘Mother Nature’ will bring.
The flowers that were covered and entombed
beneath the snow;
now pushing through the darkness to bid the
‘Spring’ “Hello”.
The sun fires-up with all cylinders blazing
again.
The dark clouds of snow will begin to cry
rain.
The trees feeling no icy embrace; Winter is
boomed.
‘Mother Nature’ is calling out for everything
to bloom.
Can you hear the last grasping breath of “old
Man Winter’;
as he loses his cool and starts to melt away
with a whimper.
The Maple trees sap is running full steam
ahead;
as the warm winds announcing ‘Old Man
Winter’ is dead!
Leave a Response