Poet’s Corner: Old Pine Tree

Old Pine Tree

by Greg Zemlansky

Twisting branches spanned high. wide and some

on the ground.

Cool breezes rushing through its new green

needles to be found.

The spring sun peeks through the wind-blown

gaps;

creating dancing glimpses of sunlight rays

that elapses.

Its shaded canopy featuring feathered birds

of all kinds to rest.

Some collecting small twigs and old dead

pine-needles to build their nest.

The mild-warm sunshine and the spring

showers;

bringing out the blooming buds of the

spring flowers.

The pine smell intensifies the freshness to

the spring air.

The old pine tree’s root tentacles partly

camouflaged by nature.

Misty pesky showers find a way to soak

up the old pine tree’s dirt part.

Glorious joyous colorful colors warms up

everyone’s heart.