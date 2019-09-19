Poet’s Corner: Old Wind

Old Wind

by Greg Zemlansky

The winter approaches, the summer

is past.

How fast the leaves fall in the chilly

cold blast.

I can hear the “Old Wind” laughing

Ha Ha ha as the leaves run.

I have no doubt that he is having his

autumn fun.

One by one the dead leaves take their

autumn fall.

Yielding gently to the breathe of “Old

Wind” call.

The falling brightness of autumn fading

away.

The birds sweet songs are just a memory

today.

Autumn’s last colorful beauty ‘hurrah’ has

blanketed my backyard.

“Old Wind” has made the trees shed their

shyness and show their nakedness.

“Old Wind” has blown the leaves to be

raked and piled-up to their final resting

graveyard.

Soon “Old Man Winter will show his

full snowiness.