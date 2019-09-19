Poet’s Corner: Old Wind
Old Wind
by Greg Zemlansky
The winter approaches, the summer
is past.
How fast the leaves fall in the chilly
cold blast.
I can hear the “Old Wind” laughing
Ha Ha ha as the leaves run.
I have no doubt that he is having his
autumn fun.
One by one the dead leaves take their
autumn fall.
Yielding gently to the breathe of “Old
Wind” call.
The falling brightness of autumn fading
away.
The birds sweet songs are just a memory
today.
Autumn’s last colorful beauty ‘hurrah’ has
blanketed my backyard.
“Old Wind” has made the trees shed their
shyness and show their nakedness.
“Old Wind” has blown the leaves to be
raked and piled-up to their final resting
graveyard.
Soon “Old Man Winter will show his
full snowiness.
