Poet’s Corner: On Sept. 16 and on Farmington

Poet's Corner provides an opportunity for local poets to put their work before the community. After the Sept. 16 explosion at the LEAP Inc. building, the Bulldog received multiple submissions as people grappled with the incident and the aftermath. Three of those submissions are listed below.

Sarah Carlson

I wrote this poem as part of my own processing of feelings and sensations that have come as a result of the explosion in my community on Monday, Sept. 16. I share this poem with my sincere empathy and compassion for those directly affected by the blast.

I have experienced sudden loss that had direct impact twice in my life - once just days before my 30th birthday when my only brother was killed in a biking accident, and the second at the age of 45 when my husband died while playing tennis with friends. Over time a unique voice emerged that has become my way of telling the more emotional side of a story so my logical side can make some sense of challenging life experiences. I often look back on my writing and feel my heart warm with the recognition that, even when I wasn't fully aware it was there, hope has been a constant.

I took this picture on the way back into Farmington Saturday evening. I had spent the day participating in an organized bike ride and visiting family. It felt healthy to be out and about, but good to be coming home, too. The following poem began forming as I drove and was coming through pretty strongly as I approached town. This scene greeted me as I drove toward Farmington Falls.

I share this with wishes that it may help readers access hope in their own way, in their own time.

Emergence of Hope Concussive blows,

some quiet and others undeniably loud,

are something we humans experience

in varied ways and, usually,

at unexpected times.

In my small town of Farmington, Maine

we had one of catastrophic size and scope.

In an instant life was lost,

severe injuries happened,

homes destroyed.

The whole town literally shook to its core.

Many students came to school

having heard the blast followed by

‘white stuff raining down’ on them at their bus stops.

We teachers were told of an explosion

and the canceling of a yearly field trip

to Agriculture Education Day at our local fair.

With wonders of the cause in the backs of our minds,

students entering the building

full of questions for which, at that point,

we had no answers,

we did what teachers do.

Moving into a day of sporadic

information that slowly

painted a profoundly tragic picture,

we gently spent time with the

diverse young beings in our care,

all the while dealing with

varied connections and feelings of our own.

And then a few days later

we wore red in support

of all who were deeply and directly

affected by the blast.

Outside on our playground we gathered,

over 300 strong,

a sea of red community spirit.

I happened to be standing near a student

who turned to offer heartfelt support to another.

It took a moment for understanding to come,

as a genuine smile gradually spread

across the receiver’s face.

A beautiful reminder

of the compassion and resilience

of our youth,

of us all,

and the undeniable emergence of hope

that can be a such a powerful partner

to tragedy. Sarah Carlson

Sept. 22, 2019

Carole Trickett

A Response

From one from away How many times have

I driven by this sign,

LEAP?

Hundreds, hundreds

Of times.

I have wondered to myself,

What does this sign mean?

I knew it was a service

Building for the people of

This county, Franklin.

Fuel assistance was my

Most persistent speculation.

That was enough.

I noticed it’s renewal,

Well, I thought,

That was enough.

That’s good. LEAP was there

Week after week.

Blue skies, stormy skies, rainy skies,

It was there,

As I pulled out from High Street

Onto route 2.

Although anonymous to me

In its specifics,

I found it to be a comforting

Landmark, announcing itself

To travelers, its vitality announcing

Strong life presence.

Leap - Leap - trust,

It can be done.

This sign consistently

Said to me,

Trust. On a cool September morning,

This trust was broken,.

An explosion,

The LEAP building

Decimated.

Explosion, explosion-

How? What?

Not true not true.

Rescuers sped to the site,

The final calamity

Yet to happen.

Imploding, killing,

Hurting, destroying.

Rescuers, friends, relatives,

Aghast, breathless.

The devastation so sudden,

So complete.

They breathe with much difficulty. They breathe, they breathe. Carole Trickett

Sept. 18, 2019

Greg Zemlansky