Poet’s Corner: Outside of Industry, Maine
By Charles Day
In a lonely old graveyard high on a hill
Granite sentinels stand forgotten and still
Silent reminders of bygone days
Family plots, markers, and graves
Carved for history are the dates and the names
Standing on a hill outside of Industry, Maine
Resting places of people and the past
Names carved in granite and marble will last
Rackliff and Taylors so quiet they lay
Together forever, joined along with the Days
Butterflies and bees dance and play games
Quietly on a hill outside of Industry, Maine
Grass is thick and green it grows
Forgotten are the days of cold and snow
Clearwater Pond lies in the valley beyond
Things are different, the old folks are gone
Now there’s a highway where once was a lane
Below the cemetery outside of Industry, Maine
Farm houses are now empty, there is no one around
Surrounded by fences built with stones from the ground
Sunken down graves show proof of their age
A history of people not written on page
While down at the crossroads the signs are the same
Below that old graveyard outside of Industry, Maine
A quiet old place standing alone on a hill
Where Muddy Brook flows through ole Allens Mills
The school yards’ now empty where children did play
The old store is vacant, they’ve all gone away
It’s a quiet old graveyard at the end of the lane
Standing high on a hill outside of Industry, Maine