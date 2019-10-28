Poet’s Corner: People Who Are My Age
by Greg Zemlansky
The only exercise we like to do is push
tv remote control buttons from our cozy
lounge chair!
Sit in an old rocking chair and get going
to nowhere!
Finally get our body to stay together; now
our head starts to fall apart!
Keep a magnifying glass handy to read
the small print part!
Start talking to the mirror because sometimes
we need expert advice!
Learn to find restrooms real quick and it
becomes an ecstasy paradise!
The only females that pursue us are the one’s
with pointed needles!
Can live without sex, but not your reading
eye-glasses!
Wear funny saying hats to hide our baldness
because of no hair!
Gravity isn’t a friend; instead it has become
an unwanted enemy everywhere!
There are big gap holes where teeth use to
be!
‘Getting Any’ means some sneaky afternoon
nappies!
Need to write things down to remember
them!
Secrets are safe with friends because they
won’t remember them!
‘Getting Lucky’ means walking into a room
and remembering why are we there today!
Miserable, painful headaches have made a
home in our head everyday!
Can’t hear a word even with a hearing aid
on!
Are asleep but others worry that we’re
dead and gone!
The plumbing may be bad at time because
of a small drip!
It’s when we travel; it could be a hell of a
trip!
The pharmacist has become our best
friend!
Can’t sit down without pain to the
rear-end!
