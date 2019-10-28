Poet’s Corner: People Who Are My Age

People Who Are My Age

by Greg Zemlansky

The only exercise we like to do is push

tv remote control buttons from our cozy

lounge chair!

Sit in an old rocking chair and get going

to nowhere!

Finally get our body to stay together; now

our head starts to fall apart!

Keep a magnifying glass handy to read

the small print part!

Start talking to the mirror because sometimes

we need expert advice!

Learn to find restrooms real quick and it

becomes an ecstasy paradise!

The only females that pursue us are the one’s

with pointed needles!

Can live without sex, but not your reading

eye-glasses!

Wear funny saying hats to hide our baldness

because of no hair!

Gravity isn’t a friend; instead it has become

an unwanted enemy everywhere!

There are big gap holes where teeth use to

be!

‘Getting Any’ means some sneaky afternoon

nappies!

Need to write things down to remember

them!

Secrets are safe with friends because they

won’t remember them!

‘Getting Lucky’ means walking into a room

and remembering why are we there today!

Miserable, painful headaches have made a

home in our head everyday!

Can’t hear a word even with a hearing aid

on!

Are asleep but others worry that we’re

dead and gone!

The plumbing may be bad at time because

of a small drip!

It’s when we travel; it could be a hell of a

trip!

The pharmacist has become our best

friend!

Can’t sit down without pain to the

rear-end!