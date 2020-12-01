Poet’s Corner: Quoting the Bard

Quoting the Bard

by Charles Day

There once was an old man who lived in our town

Every day he walked the hills up and down.

Daily wanderings did he, again and again

While quoting Shakespeare into the wind.

In the fall with dry leaves crunching he went

Past stores and shops, not a cent he spent.

Amongst trees, in the park he would pass once again

Quoting Shakespeare in the wind.

In winter, leaving foot prints in the snow.

Past empty trees, warm houses would he go.

Leaning into the cold north wind

You would hear, Shakespeare in the wind.

Across streets, up sidewalks he‘d go

To walk in rain, warm sunshine, or falling snow.

At corners, a pause, look around again

Then quietly, quote Shakespeare into the wind.

He walked with Balthasar, his dog at his side

Casually stepping, his easy stride.

Never in a hurry, no race to win

Just quoting Shakespeare into the wind.

I miss those ole days, looking back in time

Visiting those memories that are all mine

I’d like to see him, walking those hills once again

And hear Shakespeare, quoted into the wind.