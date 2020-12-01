Poet’s Corner: Quoting the Bard
Quoting the Bard
by Charles Day
There once was an old man who lived in our town
Every day he walked the hills up and down.
Daily wanderings did he, again and again
While quoting Shakespeare into the wind.
In the fall with dry leaves crunching he went
Past stores and shops, not a cent he spent.
Amongst trees, in the park he would pass once again
Quoting Shakespeare in the wind.
In winter, leaving foot prints in the snow.
Past empty trees, warm houses would he go.
Leaning into the cold north wind
You would hear, Shakespeare in the wind.
Across streets, up sidewalks he‘d go
To walk in rain, warm sunshine, or falling snow.
At corners, a pause, look around again
Then quietly, quote Shakespeare into the wind.
He walked with Balthasar, his dog at his side
Casually stepping, his easy stride.
Never in a hurry, no race to win
Just quoting Shakespeare into the wind.
I miss those ole days, looking back in time
Visiting those memories that are all mine
I’d like to see him, walking those hills once again
And hear Shakespeare, quoted into the wind.