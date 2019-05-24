Poet’s Corner: Rise Up

Rise Up

by Sarah Carlson

Brokenness

and the accompanying trauma

are part of living

on this planet.

While some tragedies are shared,

each human has their unique story.

Reasons known or not,

effects tangible or difficult to discern,

our narratives are complex

and contain heartache.

Inner reflection,

the exploration of

deep, achy places

requires courage,

determination,

and honesty.

Within the rubble

is the tenacity of the human spirit,

a collective wish for peace,

the goodness and purity of recovery.

We can and do

rise up

again and again and again.

At times this is hugely visible,

like a towering structure

that seems to stretch

to the heavens above.

Other times it’s as subtle

as the shared joy of thousands

of like-minded people

pedaling in the same direction

on a rainy May day

in a city

where resilience,

rebuilding,

and renewal

are conspicuous, visceral, and true.