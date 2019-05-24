Poet’s Corner: Rise Up
Rise Up
by Sarah Carlson
Brokenness
and the accompanying trauma
are part of living
on this planet.
While some tragedies are shared,
each human has their unique story.
Reasons known or not,
effects tangible or difficult to discern,
our narratives are complex
and contain heartache.
Inner reflection,
the exploration of
deep, achy places
requires courage,
determination,
and honesty.
Within the rubble
is the tenacity of the human spirit,
a collective wish for peace,
the goodness and purity of recovery.
We can and do
rise up
again and again and again.
At times this is hugely visible,
like a towering structure
that seems to stretch
to the heavens above.
Other times it’s as subtle
as the shared joy of thousands
of like-minded people
pedaling in the same direction
on a rainy May day
in a city
where resilience,
rebuilding,
and renewal
are conspicuous, visceral, and true.
