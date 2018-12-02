Poet’s Corner: Santa

Santa

by Greg Zemlansky

It’s that time of year again

for Santa to appear!

His long journey from the

North Pole is near.

He has a long beard of white

the same color as the snow.

Santa wears a red suit from

his head to his toe.

His red and white coat almost

looks like a jumpsuit.

Black polished wide belt to

match his shiny black boots.

A red hat with a white fluffy

ball on top.

Santa has it tight on his head

so it won’t drop.

He has a funny sounding laugh

‘HO! HO! HO!’

It shakes his round and plump

stomach like jello.

Santa is ready to fill empty hung

stockings with treats.

He will bring presents to put

under the tree while we’re

under the sheets.