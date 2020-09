Signals…

I hear

shapes of notes,

rolling notes of precision - voicemail

quick tat-tat - new gmail arrives

bells, bells - email sent

circles, circles, circles

of sound, breaking silence.

So many sounds

call my attention

to the Device,

a smartphone,

with its many tethers

to the outside world,

dizzying magnetic tethers

sway, swing, dance,

intrude.

“Get going,

Get up...

Scramble.”

Each week,

I am notified

of my screen time.

A celebration...

An admonition...

Carole W. Trickett