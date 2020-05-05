Poet’s Corner: ‘Silence’ by Carole Trickett

Silence

Come - come precious silence,

the silence that is deep,

not the absence of sound.

I invite you into my body

so that I may listen -

so that I may listen

to the spirit within myself -

so that I may hear -

so that I may hear,

the spirit in others.

This presence in my head,

melting streams of salmon, green and blue,

felt in my throat as

a column of tangerine tension,

a voice edging up to be heard.

In my heart,

a dance of earth’s shining ores,

copper, gold and silver,

their movement held in soft rose.

Deeper into my body, my solar plexus

holds the presence of silence,

a garden of spicey pink flowers

growing in the earth of my soul.

- Carole Trickett, April 2015