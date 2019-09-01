Poet’s Corner: Spiritual Revival
Spiritual Revival by Greg Zemlansky
The silent stars in the timeless
heavenly skies;
the beauty of God’s nature
before our eyes.
We often wonder about life
and how it is perplexed.
How we live with troubled
difficulties excessively vexed.
How our days can be annoying,
oppressed and frustrated;
feeling of irritation, hatred and
vigorously stressed.
The human thinking can be
angrily provoked with extreme
demonic exasperation;
driven to a point of corruptive
overpowering outbursts of deadly
destruction.
The human element pushed to
a limit of what is wrong with
right.
Lifestyles that have changed
from prayer to distressful,
harmful gun fight.
Our complicated personal daily
lives need spiritual revival;
if we the people of this world
want peaceful survival.
Leave a Response