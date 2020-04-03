Poet’s Corner: Spring

Spring

The icy winter sting is gone like

a lost troubadour.

New born leaves dancing softly

from the breath of ‘Mother Nature’.

Young seedlings sprouting everywhere

like vagabonds.

Wind chimes blowing in the air with

soothing ringing responds.

Slowly the spring flowers are blooming

and the birds are chirping happily.

Spring is the season where ‘Mother Nature’

shows-off her real beauty.

The dappled sunshine shines lightly

through the pine trees.

Soft green grass waving in a

camouflaged breeze.

The melancholy sky will soon leave it

all behind.

The flowers turn their faces to the

delightful sunshine.

Floral arrangements emerging filling

the bare-brown grounds.

Bringing back life to the earth with many

wonderful enchanting sounds.

-Greg Zemlansky