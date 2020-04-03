Poet’s Corner: Spring
Spring
The icy winter sting is gone like
a lost troubadour.
New born leaves dancing softly
from the breath of ‘Mother Nature’.
Young seedlings sprouting everywhere
like vagabonds.
Wind chimes blowing in the air with
soothing ringing responds.
Slowly the spring flowers are blooming
and the birds are chirping happily.
Spring is the season where ‘Mother Nature’
shows-off her real beauty.
The dappled sunshine shines lightly
through the pine trees.
Soft green grass waving in a
camouflaged breeze.
The melancholy sky will soon leave it
all behind.
The flowers turn their faces to the
delightful sunshine.
Floral arrangements emerging filling
the bare-brown grounds.
Bringing back life to the earth with many
wonderful enchanting sounds.
-Greg Zemlansky
Leave a Response