Poet’s Corner: Summer Days

Summer Days

By Greg Zemlansky

Lazy, hazy, crazy, days of summer

perfect for swimming, fishing, and

camping.

School kids on summer vacation

playing non-stop from morning

til evening.

Lush green grass bursting forth

reaching for the clear-blue sky.

Over-anxious honeybees looking

for nectar buzzing quickly by.

Blooming flowers spraying their

pleasant fragrance in the warm

breeze everywhere.

Burgers and hotdogs sizzling on

grill slowly smoking barbeque

aroma in the air.

Skimpy clothing showing off

six-pack abs and cute butts

squishing summer shorts.

Tennis balls flying through

the air at outside tennis

courts.

Summer days dripping the cold

ice-cream on your hand.

Young children at the beach busy

making sandcastles and sticky mud

pies from the sand.