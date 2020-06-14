Poet’s Corner: Summer Season
by Greg Zemlansky
Summer is such a beautiful colorful
season of the year.
All of lush green and dazzling
vibrant appear.
Perfumed scents from all the flowers,
shrub bushes, and trees.
The butterflies fluttering and the bees
buzzing in the summer breeze.
Mesmeric sunrise blazing rays in the
first light.
Blooming roses in a glowing display
in the daylight.
Fluffy cotton white clouds being
pushed about.
Rippling crystal waters shine to
reflect the summer clout.
Fireflies sparkling with their own
tiny flashlights.
A symphony of noises in harmony of
sweet delights.
The stars twinkling shine with the
help of the moonlight.
Pity the soul who doesn’t see how
the summer season is full of bright.
