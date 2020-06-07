Poet’s Corner: Summer’s Day
Summer's Day
by Greg Zemlansky
The chirping of the birds creating a
sound track for each summer’s day.
The sun doesn’t have to maneuver
through clouds in its way.
The hot land gets a sudden burst of
rain full of watery seasoning.
The summer’s day heated breeze
whispers in your ear; kissing and
tickling.
Shadows finding a way to hide behind
a tree sneakingly;
from the sizzling summer’s day muggy
heat of humidity.
The soothing and crystal clear sky is
like an ocean’s paradise of blue.
Shadows following you everywhere
as the stifling sun plays peek-a-boo.
No matter how many years may pass;
I’ll always love this time of year I
say.
To capture once again my lost youth
in a summer’s day.
Somehow a summer’s day never seems
to last long enough;
with all the enjoyment excitement
enhanced by old memories of the
good happy stuff.
Leave a Response