Poet’s Corner: Thanksgiving Day Is…

Thanksgiving Day Is...
Thanksgiving Day Is...
by Greg Zemlansky
Thanksgiving Day is. . .a time for
turkey and giving thanks.
A day to bow our heads for a
special moment in prayer.
A good time to remember all
of our wonderful blessings.
A day of celebration with
family and friends together.
Thanksgiving Day is. . .jubilant
smiles and rejoicing praises.
A day of anticipation of the
tasty holiday feast.
A day of happiness and the spirit
of good cheers.
A day off from work and some
well deserved rest.
Thanksgiving Day is...on the
fourth Thursday in November.
A day when the house is filled
with cooking aromas.
A day for eating and getting stuffed
like the turkey and becoming a gobbler.
A day to fall asleep in front of the
tv watching football games.
