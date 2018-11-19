Poet’s Corner: Thanksgiving Day Is…

Thanksgiving Day Is...

by Greg Zemlansky

Thanksgiving Day is. . .a time for

turkey and giving thanks.

A day to bow our heads for a

special moment in prayer.

A good time to remember all

of our wonderful blessings.

A day of celebration with

family and friends together.

Thanksgiving Day is. . .jubilant

smiles and rejoicing praises.

A day of anticipation of the

tasty holiday feast.

A day of happiness and the spirit

of good cheers.

A day off from work and some

well deserved rest.

Thanksgiving Day is...on the

fourth Thursday in November.

A day when the house is filled

with cooking aromas.

A day for eating and getting stuffed

like the turkey and becoming a gobbler.

A day to fall asleep in front of the

tv watching football games.