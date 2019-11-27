Poet’s Corner: Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving Day

by Greg Zemlansky

Thanksgiving Day...on the fourth Thursday

in November.

A day for eating and getting stuffed like

the turkey and becoming a gobbler.

Thanksgiving Day...the home version of

“all-you-can-eat” buffet.

A time your pants won’t fit and may split

today.

Thanksgiving Day...jubilant smiles and

get together families.

A day of happiness and plenty of spirited

cheers.

Thanksgiving Day...a day of anticipation

of a turkey feast.

A day off from work to enjoy some well

needed rest.

Thanksgiving Day...a time of celebration of

family and friends together.

A day to bow our heads for a very special

moment in prayer.

Thanksgiving day...a good time to remember

all our wonderful blessings.

A day to take time in giving thanks to

our wonderful Jesus.