Poet’s Corner: Thanksgiving Day
Thanksgiving Day
by Greg Zemlansky
Thanksgiving Day...on the fourth Thursday
in November.
A day for eating and getting stuffed like
the turkey and becoming a gobbler.
Thanksgiving Day...the home version of
“all-you-can-eat” buffet.
A time your pants won’t fit and may split
today.
Thanksgiving Day...jubilant smiles and
get together families.
A day of happiness and plenty of spirited
cheers.
Thanksgiving Day...a day of anticipation
of a turkey feast.
A day off from work to enjoy some well
needed rest.
Thanksgiving Day...a time of celebration of
family and friends together.
A day to bow our heads for a very special
moment in prayer.
Thanksgiving day...a good time to remember
all our wonderful blessings.
A day to take time in giving thanks to
our wonderful Jesus.
