Poet’s Corner: The April Sun and Rains
The April Sun
and Rains
by Greg Zemlansky
The April sun and rains have melted the
once giant snowpile.
That ugly, nasty looking thing has been
around here for awhile.
The warmth of Mother Nature at last
has come to Maine.
Now I can be joyous glad with a happy
smile and not anymore complain.
Spring rebirth fills the days with a
sunny sun and garden dirt deeds.
Once again thinking again about
planting vegetable seedling seeds.
The winter breath has finally lost
its grip of the cold wind.
Its icy teeth are now filled with
a warm pleasurable warm spin.
The trees and flowers are showing
signs of returning back to life.
The freezing winter weather starts
to withdraw its surgical knife.
Old Man Winter I hope is ready
to say, “Good-bye”
Enchanted by Spring’s warm
soft whispers of “Hi!”
