Poet’s Corner: The April Sun and Rains

The April Sun

and Rains

by Greg Zemlansky

The April sun and rains have melted the

once giant snowpile.

That ugly, nasty looking thing has been

around here for awhile.

The warmth of Mother Nature at last

has come to Maine.

Now I can be joyous glad with a happy

smile and not anymore complain.

Spring rebirth fills the days with a

sunny sun and garden dirt deeds.

Once again thinking again about

planting vegetable seedling seeds.

The winter breath has finally lost

its grip of the cold wind.

Its icy teeth are now filled with

a warm pleasurable warm spin.

The trees and flowers are showing

signs of returning back to life.

The freezing winter weather starts

to withdraw its surgical knife.

Old Man Winter I hope is ready

to say, “Good-bye”

Enchanted by Spring’s warm

soft whispers of “Hi!”