Poet’s Corner: The Colorful Leaves

The Colorful Leaves

by Greg Zemlansky

The colorful leaves spinning and

twirling out of control.

Like a free ghostly spirit without

a soul.

The ‘dance of death’ to the ground

they must go.

Sudden crisp cold blast brings

early unwanted snow.

The freezing wind whispers an end

to the warm days of summer.

Freshly painting the leaves a brilliant

colorful color.

The smell of Autumn with its frigid

kiss in the air.

Soon the trees will be naked and

nothing to bare.

The colorful leaves become a pillow

for the ground.

The sun isn’t bright and without a

smile to be found.

Summer breaths its last and says

“good-bye.”

“Old Man Winter” is waiting on

“stand-by.”