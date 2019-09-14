Poet’s Corner: The Colorful Leaves
The Colorful Leaves
by Greg Zemlansky
The colorful leaves spinning and
twirling out of control.
Like a free ghostly spirit without
a soul.
The ‘dance of death’ to the ground
they must go.
Sudden crisp cold blast brings
early unwanted snow.
The freezing wind whispers an end
to the warm days of summer.
Freshly painting the leaves a brilliant
colorful color.
The smell of Autumn with its frigid
kiss in the air.
Soon the trees will be naked and
nothing to bare.
The colorful leaves become a pillow
for the ground.
The sun isn’t bright and without a
smile to be found.
Summer breaths its last and says
“good-bye.”
“Old Man Winter” is waiting on
“stand-by.”
