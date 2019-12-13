Poet’s Corner: The Earth
The Earth by Greg Zemlansky
Treat the Earth well;
if mankind is to dwell.
It wasn’t given to us by
a Stranger.
it was loaned to us by
Our Savior.
We didn’t inherit the Earth.
We borrowed it from our
given birth.
We are but a traveling visitor
on this planet.
It’s now or never to do something
about it.
The Earth is God’s gift to us to
treat it with respect.
It’s not a throw away once-used
object.
We are not to destroy but to care
for it.
We need to make the Earth a better
place for everyone to live in it!
