Poet’s Corner: The Earth

The Earth by Greg Zemlansky

Treat the Earth well;

if mankind is to dwell.

It wasn’t given to us by

a Stranger.

it was loaned to us by

Our Savior.

We didn’t inherit the Earth.

We borrowed it from our

given birth.

We are but a traveling visitor

on this planet.

It’s now or never to do something

about it.

The Earth is God’s gift to us to

treat it with respect.

It’s not a throw away once-used

object.

We are not to destroy but to care

for it.

We need to make the Earth a better

place for everyone to live in it!