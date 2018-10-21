Poet’s Corner: The Flakes

The Flakes

by Greg Zemlansky

Dark clouds make their sneaky

appearance.

The sun makes a sudden quick

disappearance.

The flakes are waiting for their

chance to descend.

Waiting quietly for their whiteness

to transcend.

The cold north breeze is kissing my

skin.

The flakes blown by the wind are

distorted within.

The flakes have wings and fly in

different directions.

The fresh flakes cascading snowy

collections.

The flakes gently caressing and

moisturizing the ground.

Slowly gaining speed and strength

not making a sound.

Each hour goes by more roughness

in their actions.

More of ‘Mother Nature’ turns to

white attractions.