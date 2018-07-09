Poet’s Corner: The Lake

The Lake

by Greg Zemlansky

Time is cradled when looking at

the baby-blue lake for awhile.

The calm and tranquility is so

peaceful; it’s easy to unwind.

The lake at one time was freezing

ice-cold; but not today.

The younger generation wildly

splashing in the water at play.

The older generation claiming all

the outdoor chairs for a noon-time

nap.

A small boy of about four trying

his first diving board dive into

the lake.

Gets a running start to the tip and

then chickens out; maybe next year.

A boat passing by changing the soft

ripples into giant rolling waves

rolling to the lake’s pier.

Dogs looking for a refreshing swim

come out shaking up and instant

shower.

A summer lake brisk breeze whips by

and cools off the burning hot skin

for awhile.

The smooth water is like a mirror

reflecting the vibrant colors of the

sunset on the lake.

The hot steamy blazing rays of the

hot sun becomes absorbed by the

twinkling darkness of the moonlight.