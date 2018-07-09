Franklin Countys First News

Poet’s Corner: The Lake

Posted by • July 9, 2018 •

The Lake
by Greg Zemlansky

Time is cradled when looking at
the baby-blue lake for awhile.
The calm and tranquility is so
peaceful; it’s easy to unwind.
The lake at one time was freezing
ice-cold; but not today.
The younger generation wildly
splashing in the water at play.

The older generation claiming all
the outdoor chairs for a noon-time
nap.
A small boy of about four trying
his first diving board dive into
the lake.
Gets a running start to the tip and
then chickens out; maybe next year.
A boat passing by changing the soft
ripples into giant rolling waves
rolling to the lake’s pier.

Dogs looking for a refreshing swim
come out shaking up and instant
shower.
A summer lake brisk breeze whips by
and cools off the burning hot skin
for awhile.
The smooth water is like a mirror
reflecting the vibrant colors of the
sunset on the lake.
The hot steamy blazing rays of the
hot sun becomes absorbed by the
twinkling darkness of the moonlight.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives