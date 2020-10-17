Poet’s Corner: The Month of October

The month of October is when

the air is turning cold.

The leaves are all changing to

red, orange, brown, and gold.

The leaves are floating quietly

and slowly coming down.

Creating a colorful carpet on

the ground.

The month of October full of

glowing trees and colors of

bright to charm the eyes.

Flying geese honking over-

head forming V’s.

Tiny frost bites from the cool

morning forming on the lawn.

Listening to crystallized leaves

being stepped on.

The month of October there is

poetry in motion in the air.

The wild cool wind scattering the

fallen colorful leaves everywhere.

A hint of winter coming on this

freezing cold day.

‘Old Man winter’ will soon be on

his way.

-Greg Zemlansky