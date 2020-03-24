Poet’s Corner: The Peace of the Pines

A poem by Sarah Carlson.

The Peace of the Pines

Setting out into the woods

she slides one foot in front of the other,

finds a tentative rhythm

on the changing surface.

She decides to climb

to the top of the ridge,

skis a few loops

as anxious tensions release,

replaced by the pleasure of

physical exertion and

self-locomotion.

Reluctant to head back down,

once more she makes her way to the top,

recognizes a gentle knowing

that’s drawing her there.

Pausing in the familiar stand of pines,

she allows her breath and heart to settle.

She watches and listens

as sun-kissed trees sway

in diverse winds

against the backdrop

of a brilliant blue sky.

In the sights and sounds of winter woods,

understanding slowly comes

and the heaviness of collective sadness

lightens a bit.

She takes a deep breath,

smiles and remembers

that, as always, Nature knows.

Though each tree stands separate and singular,

their roots hold the ground together.

Isolation and connection

right there in front of her eyes.

Filled with the wisdom of the woods,

the peace of the pines,

she gratefully, gallantly

turns toward home.

Sarah Carlson

March 15, 2020