Poet’s Corner: To Our Children

To Our Children

by Sarah Carlson

We love you.

The questions you have right now

make sense.

It’s okay to wonder and ask.

As teachers, family, friends

we are answering as best we can.

We understand

that you want those answers

to be clear and true.

Sometimes we adults

just have to calmly say,

“I’m not sure,

but here’s what we know.”

And even that changes

from day to day.

Remember that there

are things we do know for sure.

The solid earth is still spinning

so that the sun rises

to greet each new day.

Our majestic moon moves

through its predictable

and lovely phases.

Beautiful cloud formations

come and go

as varied winds blow.

So, whenever you feel unsure,

raise your gaze to the sky,

take a breath,

notice the beauty

of the natural world.

Look into the eyes

of someone you love

and just be

in that moment.

Open a book and

let its story unfold.

Grab a pencil

and let yours do the same.

And, don’t forget.

We adults who are your teachers,

family, and friends –

WE LOVE YOU.