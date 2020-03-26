Poet’s Corner: Togetherness

Togetherness

by Sarah Carlson

The rhythm of our seasons,

the dance of sun and Earth,

the interplay of dark and light.

We started school as summer was ending

and the Autumnal Equinox approached.

We got to know each other,

found our rhythms in our classrooms -

together.

Leaves changed and so did we.

The light of day dwindled

as winter and the holidays came upon us.

Winder Solstice was another transition,

a time to notice and celebrate the dark of night,

the promise of growing light.

Our cadence became stronger as community grew

and our minds and hearts did, too.

Slowly, day by day, light has expanded

as snow melts, trees awaken,

birds chirp their springtime songs.

The Vernal Equinox is here

as we welcome it

apart from each other.

Days will continue to lengthen,

trees will bud,

flowers begin to find their way

into the warm sunshine.

In this time of uncertainty

and lack of physical contact,

let us all remember that

we are connected.

May we look to the sky, the earth,

and to each other.

May we savor moments

with family and friends

in any way that we can.

May we be happy,

may we be safe,

may we feel love

all around and through us.

May we allow our emotions

and take comfort

in predictable patterns

like the changing seasons.

May we be open to experiencing

togetherness

in new and creative ways

as we work our way through

these tricky times.