Poet’s Corner: Togetherness
The rhythm of our seasons,
the dance of sun and Earth,
the interplay of dark and light.
We started school as summer was ending
and the Autumnal Equinox approached.
We got to know each other,
found our rhythms in our classrooms -
together.
Leaves changed and so did we.
The light of day dwindled
as winter and the holidays came upon us.
Winder Solstice was another transition,
a time to notice and celebrate the dark of night,
the promise of growing light.
Our cadence became stronger as community grew
and our minds and hearts did, too.
Slowly, day by day, light has expanded
as snow melts, trees awaken,
birds chirp their springtime songs.
The Vernal Equinox is here
as we welcome it
apart from each other.
Days will continue to lengthen,
trees will bud,
flowers begin to find their way
into the warm sunshine.
In this time of uncertainty
and lack of physical contact,
let us all remember that
we are connected.
May we look to the sky, the earth,
and to each other.
May we savor moments
with family and friends
in any way that we can.
May we be happy,
may we be safe,
may we feel love
all around and through us.
May we allow our emotions
and take comfort
in predictable patterns
like the changing seasons.
May we be open to experiencing
togetherness
in new and creative ways
as we work our way through
these tricky times.
