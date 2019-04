Trailing Arbutus

by Deelight Zitzelberger

The forest floor in early spring

Doesn’t look like anything

Of value there would e’er be found,

Until I start to crawl around.

And there beneath the littered leaves

And winter-beaten crumpled weeds,

Small jewels eager fingers find—

Sprouting from a woody vine.

My small bouquet I smuggle home—

A treasure from my woodland roam.

The tiny blossoms’ fragrance then

Brings me to my knees again.