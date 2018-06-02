Poet’s Corner: Violence
By Greg Allen
VIOLENCE
How to describe the world
we live in today?
Filled with wrong beliefs;
violence instead of peace we
once treasured.
One can only shake ones head
and wonder what is going on!
Our country is in a mess and
we need to change our ways
right away.
Into this world children are
being born.
What will they learn?
Will they learn that violence
has taken center stage!
Using social media and other
methods to fight their rage.
Today we see damaged families
and a broken society.
The government is in an uproar
with extreme anxiety.
We all can be a part of spreading
love and not guns!
No matter what the situation arises;
there is always a better way than
violence!
If we can’t stop it; there will be
silence.
-Greg Zemlansky
