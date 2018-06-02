Poet’s Corner: Violence

By Greg Allen

VIOLENCE

How to describe the world

we live in today?

Filled with wrong beliefs;

violence instead of peace we

once treasured.

One can only shake ones head

and wonder what is going on!

Our country is in a mess and

we need to change our ways

right away.

Into this world children are

being born.

What will they learn?

Will they learn that violence

has taken center stage!

Using social media and other

methods to fight their rage.

Today we see damaged families

and a broken society.

The government is in an uproar

with extreme anxiety.

We all can be a part of spreading

love and not guns!

No matter what the situation arises;

there is always a better way than

violence!

If we can’t stop it; there will be

silence.

-Greg Zemlansky