Poet’s Corner: We Are the Ones

We Are the Ones

by Greg Zemlansky

We are the ones who stand tall

and strong when there’s a need.

We fight and die; get wounded

and bleed.

We are the ones who feel pain

and sorrow.

Who may not see the beautiful

sunrise tomorrow.

We are the ones who need

prayers from you.

We are in love with the

red, white, and blue.

We are the ones who keep

freedom safe everyday.

From Maine’s coastline to

the San Francisco Bay.

We are the ones that leave all

we have for little pay.

Who sacrifice our precious

life away.

We are the ones who have

seen hell on earth.

Who are forgotten years

later of our worth.