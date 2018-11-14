Poet’s Corner: We Are the Ones
by Greg Zemlansky
We are the ones who stand tall
and strong when there’s a need.
We fight and die; get wounded
and bleed.
We are the ones who feel pain
and sorrow.
Who may not see the beautiful
sunrise tomorrow.
We are the ones who need
prayers from you.
We are in love with the
red, white, and blue.
We are the ones who keep
freedom safe everyday.
From Maine’s coastline to
the San Francisco Bay.
We are the ones that leave all
we have for little pay.
Who sacrifice our precious
life away.
We are the ones who have
seen hell on earth.
Who are forgotten years
later of our worth.
