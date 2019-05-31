Franklin Countys First News

Poet’s Corner: Why I Love Maine

Posted by • May 31, 2019 •

Moxie Falls, one of the tallest single vertical drops in Maine. (Photo by Jim Dwinal)

Why I Love Maine

Quiet, tranquil star filled nights
A place where you can see the sights
Majestic mountains rising tall
Atlantic Ocean makes you feel small
Wildlife seen in your own backyards
Get together with family and play some cards
Four great seasons we love to complain about
Too hot, too cold, too muddy, Stay Out!
The people here are awesome too
We work hard, play hard and care about you
These are the reasons I love Maine
(Even though the politicians are such a pain.)

Bette-Jo Tracy
2019

  1. Bill Reid
    May 31, 2019 • 10:30 am

    Very Nice! Rhyming is a good strategy.

