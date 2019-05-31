Poet’s Corner: Why I Love Maine

Why I Love Maine

Quiet, tranquil star filled nights

A place where you can see the sights

Majestic mountains rising tall

Atlantic Ocean makes you feel small

Wildlife seen in your own backyards

Get together with family and play some cards

Four great seasons we love to complain about

Too hot, too cold, too muddy, Stay Out!

The people here are awesome too

We work hard, play hard and care about you

These are the reasons I love Maine

(Even though the politicians are such a pain.)

Bette-Jo Tracy

