Poet’s Corner: Why I Love Maine
Why I Love Maine
Quiet, tranquil star filled nights
A place where you can see the sights
Majestic mountains rising tall
Atlantic Ocean makes you feel small
Wildlife seen in your own backyards
Get together with family and play some cards
Four great seasons we love to complain about
Too hot, too cold, too muddy, Stay Out!
The people here are awesome too
We work hard, play hard and care about you
These are the reasons I love Maine
(Even though the politicians are such a pain.)
Bette-Jo Tracy
2019
1 Responses »
Leave a Response
Very Nice! Rhyming is a good strategy.