Poet’s Corner: Wisdom of Age
Wisdom of Age
by Greg Zemlansky
Here is something I’ve learned
through the wisdom of age.
Don’t let tomorrow make you
rush through today’s life page.
Life is just moments of time
so precious and few.
It’s all about the journey and
not the distance anew.
Life is too short to hold to
past memories of regrets.
Forgiveness is the joy to
happiness even though it
hurts.
Endless possibilities are at
my own disposal.
A chance to live another
day is at God’s proposal.
To thank and pray to God
for my life today.
To live each glorious precious
moment in a kind and loving
way.
Don’t sit in the shadow’s lonely
darkness of night.
Be happy, shout Alleluia…
I am glad to be alive; I have
God’s Holy Light.
