Poet’s Corner: Wisdom of Age

Wisdom of Age

by Greg Zemlansky

Here is something I’ve learned

through the wisdom of age.

Don’t let tomorrow make you

rush through today’s life page.

Life is just moments of time

so precious and few.

It’s all about the journey and

not the distance anew.

Life is too short to hold to

past memories of regrets.

Forgiveness is the joy to

happiness even though it

hurts.

Endless possibilities are at

my own disposal.

A chance to live another

day is at God’s proposal.

To thank and pray to God

for my life today.

To live each glorious precious

moment in a kind and loving

way.

Don’t sit in the shadow’s lonely

darkness of night.

Be happy, shout Alleluia…

I am glad to be alive; I have

God’s Holy Light.