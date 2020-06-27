Poet’s Corner: Wow

Wow

by Greg Zemlansky

Wow...I look in the mirror and what

do I see!

Wow...a stranger looking straight back

at me.

With wrinkled skin, a long white beard

and hair.

Wow...who is that strange man that is

standing there?

Wow…today I woke up and moved

slowly as I can.

Wow...try to stretch but the cramps

set right in.

I try to stand up at least I gave it the

‘Old College Try’.

Wow...my arthritis makes me sad

and I start to cry.

Wow...today is here as I am looking

in that same mirror reflecting me.

Wow...I see how old I have come

to be!

The hourglass of life has sifted the

time sand.

Wow… I know God has my golden

years in His Holy Hand.