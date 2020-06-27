Poet’s Corner: Wow
Wow
by Greg Zemlansky
Wow...I look in the mirror and what
do I see!
Wow...a stranger looking straight back
at me.
With wrinkled skin, a long white beard
and hair.
Wow...who is that strange man that is
standing there?
Wow…today I woke up and moved
slowly as I can.
Wow...try to stretch but the cramps
set right in.
I try to stand up at least I gave it the
‘Old College Try’.
Wow...my arthritis makes me sad
and I start to cry.
Wow...today is here as I am looking
in that same mirror reflecting me.
Wow...I see how old I have come
to be!
The hourglass of life has sifted the
time sand.
Wow… I know God has my golden
years in His Holy Hand.
