Franklin Countys First News

Poet’s Corner: Wow

Posted by • June 27, 2020 •

Wow
by Greg Zemlansky

Wow...I look in the mirror and what
do I see!

Wow...a stranger looking straight back
at me.

With wrinkled skin, a long white beard
and hair.

Wow...who is that strange man that is
standing there?

Wow…today I woke up and moved
slowly as I can.

Wow...try to stretch but the cramps
set right in.

I try to stand up at least I gave it the
‘Old College Try’.

Wow...my arthritis makes me sad
and I start to cry.

Wow...today is here as I am looking
in that same mirror reflecting me.

Wow...I see how old I have come
to be!

The hourglass of life has sifted the
time sand.

Wow… I know God has my golden
years in His Holy Hand.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives