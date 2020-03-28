Poet’s Corner: You Know It’s Spring

You Know It's Spring

by Greg Zemlansky

When ‘Old Man Winter’s’ footprints

are in the past.

The heap of the snowbank finally begins

to melt at last.

The cold harsh winter has given its last

breath.

When the sky above shows life instead of

death.

When the days are filled with bright sunlight

and last longer.

The song of ‘Mother Nature’ becomes bold

and a lot stronger.

The wind’s warm breeze passes through the

tall pine trees.

When there will be plenty of work for the

honeybees.

When the hard bare ground becomes painted

green.

The frosty cold air warms to a smell of fresh

and clean.

Newly hatched baby birds will cause the

mother birds to sing.

When flowers start to open-up to show their

beautiful faces for Spring.