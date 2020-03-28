Poet’s Corner: You Know It’s Spring
You Know It's Spring
by Greg Zemlansky
When ‘Old Man Winter’s’ footprints
are in the past.
The heap of the snowbank finally begins
to melt at last.
The cold harsh winter has given its last
breath.
When the sky above shows life instead of
death.
When the days are filled with bright sunlight
and last longer.
The song of ‘Mother Nature’ becomes bold
and a lot stronger.
The wind’s warm breeze passes through the
tall pine trees.
When there will be plenty of work for the
honeybees.
When the hard bare ground becomes painted
green.
The frosty cold air warms to a smell of fresh
and clean.
Newly hatched baby birds will cause the
mother birds to sing.
When flowers start to open-up to show their
beautiful faces for Spring.
Leave a Response