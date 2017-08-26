Pop-up raffle to benefit Farmington Public Library

FARMINGTON - A bowl made from the wood of a red oak tree that graced the library lot at the corner of Academy and High Streets will be up for raffle to benefit the Farmington Public Library.

The tree was taken down about three years ago because it would have interfered with a new utility pole. The tree was reportedly planted in 1954 during celebrations of the Cutler Memorial LIbrary's 50-year mark, making it the Sesquicentennial Oak.

Craftsman Joe Rankin lives in New Sharon and is an avid user of the Farmington Public Library who just began a three-year term on the library's board of trustees. He has been a woodturner for about six years and sells useful and decorative turned objects at arts and crafts shows and festivals, the Belgrade Market (Sundays in the summer) and other locations. He turns mostly native woods, and is partial to oak, ash, birch and, especially, cherry. He sees creating turned art from trees like the Sesquicentennial Oak as preserving little bit of history.

Raffles for this bowl are available at Upfront and Pleasant. All proceeds will benefit the furnace fund for the library.