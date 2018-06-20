Porch Party Mamas at the Vienna Union Hall this Saturday

VIENNA - Join the fun at the Vienna Union Hall this month with the Porch Party Mamas, a group of dynamic women from the Boston area. They will be on stage on Saturday, June 23 at 7 p.m.

Inspired by playing and singing each others songs at their own "porch parties", these established Boston area musicians and singer/songwriters decided to combine their individual talents and create their own brand of Urban Folk, Country and Blues. They took their act on the road and "Porch Party Mamas" was born. All are seasoned players, each with their own pervasive individual music persona and critical accolades. Between them, they have shared the stage with a distinguished litany of artists, including Willie Nelson, the Indigo Girls and Lyle Lovett.

The individual members of the Mamas are:

Felicia Brady is a tour de force of musical abilities and creativity. Raised in Oklahoma and Texas in a household where her mother and piano teacher were one and the same, Felicia started early on the road to her unique musical style and expression. She benefited greatly from the public school music program in Amarillo, Texas in which she sang, and played piano and upright bass. After earning her degree in classical piano at Texas Tech University, Felicia was recruited to Boston University where she earned an Artist Diploma in piano performance. Felicia wields a smokin’ accordion and is an accomplished singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist with two beautifully crafted CDs to her name, “Magazine Street” and “Pretty Soon.”

Ksenia Mack got her degree in classical guitar at U Conn, Ksenia covered the local bar circuit and gave numerous interviews on college radio stations, and opened for Arlo Guthrie while still in her teens. Ksenia moved into the Boston music scene, and developed a strong solo career with regular appearances at Passim, Cape Cod Melody Tent, Music Circus, and Paradise Rock Club. Over the course of her career, Ksenia has opened for Willie Nelson, Indigo Girls, Warren Zevon, Marc Cohn, Robert Cray, The Guess Who, Kate and Anna McGarrigle, Ferron, Paula Poundstone, Aleka`s Attic, Aimee Mann, and Marti Jones. She has also performed with Patty Griffin and Catie Curtis, and was a Lilith Fair Finalist.

Katrin Peterson is a powerful percussionist force in her own right, Katrin integrates the powerful rhythms of South America with the necessities of American Folk music. A Swiss national, she received her formal training in music and percussion in Germany and Holland and continued her studies in Brazil, Cuba and New York. She has performed extensively and has appeared on radio and TV including “The Late Show”. Her debut CD “weightless” was recorded in New York with Jazz giants Danny Gottlieb and Mike Richmond amongst others.

Kelly Riley sings her heart out and plays guitar and bass. She is a Berklee College of Music Alum and an Award-Winning performer and songwriter. Among her accolades: TOP WINNER, Nashville Songwriter's Association International Competition; HONORS AWARD WINNER, Great American Songwriting Contest; FINALIST, Lilith Fair Competition; GRAND PRIZE WINNER, Providence Song Slam. Kelly has also opened for some notable musicians, including Willie Nelson and Lyle Lovett. Songs from her first CD, "Live and You Learn" have been featured nationally and internationally on TV programs such as "The Young and the Restless" and "One Life To Live".

Information or tickets for the Porch Party Mamas can be purchased on the Vienna Union Hall website , by emailing viennaunionhall@gmail.com or calling 293-2674.