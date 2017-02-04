Prince Edward Island’s East Pointers to launch the Celtic Cabaret Series in Phillips

PHILLIPS - New England Celtic Arts will present The East Pointers from Prince Edward Island at Phillips Area Community Center in Phillips on Valentine's Day Tuesday, Feb. 14. Curtain is 7 p.m. at the cabaret style listening room atmosphere.

Here’s a fun fact about traditional music: it’s not always old even when it sounds like something lifted straight from a vintage ceilidh. For proof, witness The East Pointers – or more specifically, Secret Victory, their exhilarating new full-length album.

Secret Victory could easily stand beside any recording from any era in the illustrious Celtic/folk musical canon. Yet it features 10 brand new original tracks written by guitarist Jake Charron, fiddler Tim Chaisson and his cousin, banjoist Koady Chaisson, vocalists all and, in the case of the Chaissons, members of Prince Edward Island’s reigning musical dynasty.

With Secret Victory, The East Pointers unwrap new possibilities in a musical style that dates back centuries yet is still relevant on multiple, divergent continents. Almost without even trying, the trio makes traditional music seem ridiculously hip. Also the most fun thing on the planet to dance (and raise a pint) to.

“That’s something The East Pointers are trying to accomplish - breathe some new, original life into traditional music,” confirms Tim Chaisson, whose solo career as a singer/songwriter is thoroughly established. “A lot of times, people think of it as music for an older generation but we’re hoping to introduce a whole new generation of listeners.”

New England Celtic Arts is introducing Celtic Cabaret, 49 Franklin in Rumford to its family of venues in Maine. The East Pointers will be performing there on Wednesday Feb. 15.

The Phillips Area Community Center is on 21 Depot Street in Phillips. Tickets are $15. Reservations are available at 207-562-4445 or www.necelticarts.com.

49 Franklin is at 49 Franklin Street in Rumford. Tickets are available at Bartash's store and "All that Jazz" in downtown Rumford or by calling 207-369-0129 or at www.49franklin.com.