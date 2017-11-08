Public invited to Bonsai workshop

FARMINGTON - The Mt. Blue Area Garden Club is proud to invite the public to attend its November meeting.

Aaron Bowden, of Koboku Bonsai - Art and Pottery is known to be dedicated to the cultivation, design, continued education and the preservation of the timeless in the living art form called Bonsai.

Bowden will be presenting a bonsai workshop to the Mount Blue Area Garden Club at 6 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2017.

This is open to the public; refreshments will be served. The workshop will take place at the Trinity United Methodist Church on Rt. 2, just east of Farmington.

In addition to being an experienced bonsai enthusiast, Bowden is a master potter, musician/vocalist, Bagpiper and multi-faceted artist.

Koboku Bonsai - Art and Pottery gives him the opportunity to create art in many different forms: miniature living trees, fine pottery and visual art through painting and drawing.

Bonsai was introduced by Zen Buddhism in the far east many centuries ago (About 2500 years). Making its way to China, it was known then as Pun-Sai. Bonsai, some many years later was introduced to Japan, where soon after the cultivation for bonsai flourished and became more of the art form it is known as today.