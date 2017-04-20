Racket Factory in benefit concert at the Farmington Grange on May 4

FARMINGTON - The traditional country band The Racket Factory is back again donating its time and talents for an evening of music and deserts at the Farmington Grange Hall on Bridge Street on Thursday, May 4 at 7 p.m. The ukelele-playing Merry Plinksters, who are dedicated “to making the world a little happier place one plink at a time,” will open the program.

Tickets are $8 in advance at the Saturday Farmer's Market and $10 at the door. Proceeds will go toward further improvements of the 128 year-old building, which today, among other things, provides space for the Winter Farmers Market, monthly Contra Dances, a year round Commercial Kitchen and, this spring, the Sandy River Players.

The Racket Factory is a local group with decades of musical experience playing traditional acoustic music for dancing and listening. The band consists of Eric Johnson, Mark Rains, Margaret Cox, Cynthia Phinney and Hank Washburn. They also sing. Their repertoire includes traditional New England fiddle, Celtic, French Canadian and “Old Timey” music and songs.

For more information call 778-2932.