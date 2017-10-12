Raffle for local artists held to benefit library

FARMINGTON - A meet and greet reception for "Reunion Exhibit" artists took place recently at the Farmington Public Library. Artists Penny Hall, Dona Seegers, Mary McFarland and Jan Royall donated five pieces for a raffle.

The reception was well attended, with many purchasing tickets. The drawing will be held in mid-December, and one does not need to be present to win. The public is encouraged to visit each floor of the Library in order to see the fine works of art on display.