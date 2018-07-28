Raffles of original work support the arts

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Friends of the Arts is currently offering two raffles; both offer a piece of original artwork as the prize and funds earned support the mission of the RFA. The works are on display at the Lakeside Contemporary Gallery in the lobby of the RFA Lakeside Theater. Tickets can be purchased at the Box Office. FMI call 864-5000.

The first piece is a set of Embellished Moose Antlers, created by local entrepreneur and antiques aficionado Carolyn Smith. She designed the antler set around the beauty of the 100-year-old antique frame. The drawing for this work will be on Monday, August 20th, during the last night of the original play Self-Storage: the contents of our lives.

The second piece is an original watercolor painting named Continuum donated by the artist, Pamela Jo Ellis. The image depicts Rangeley Lake on a calm day when the water is perfectly clear, looking along the Eastshore to Spotted Mountain in the North. Tickets for this work will also be on sale at Art in August – the outdoor show and sale on Aug 2 in Oquossoc Park. The drawing for this piece will be on Tuesday, September 25th, during the RFA’s 50th Anniversary Party.