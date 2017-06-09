Rangeley Community Chorus in concert on June 23

RANGELEY - Rangeley Community Chorus presents an evening of music on Friday, June 23 at 7 p.m. at Church of the Good Shepherd, 2614 Main St. in Rangeley. The RCC is under the direction of Sue Downes-Borko and is supported by the Rangeley Friends of the Arts. The concert is sponsored in part by the 45th Parallel Wood Fired Grille.

The theme of the concert is BIRDS and songs presented will include the madrigal “The Silver Swan,” the rock classic “Rockin’ Robin,” and “The Owl and the Pussycat,” arranged by John Rutter. The men will sing “Yellow Bird,” the women will sing “Bandyrowe,” and there will be solos, small group songs, and poetry readings as well.

Admission is $15 / $10 for 18 and under. Tickets can be purchased in advance on-line at www.rangeleyarts.org – click on “Buy Tickets.” They can also be purchased at the RFA Lakeside Theater Box Office on Mon-Thurs from 10-2, or by calling 207-864-5000, and will be available at the door.

The Rangeley Community Chorus includes both year-round and seasonal residents of the Rangeley area and surrounding towns including Carrabassett Valley and Eustis. They are sponsored by the Rangeley Friends of the Arts, a non-profit organization bringing “the arts to life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. Visit their website at www.rangeleyarts.org.