Rangeley Community Chorus presents holiday concert

RANGELEY - Rangeley Community Chorus will present their annual Holiday Concert on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. at Church of the Good Shepherd, 2614 Main St. in Rangeley.

Enjoy classic Christmas music and original holiday works from the full chorus as well as soloists and small group selections, poetry and readings. The RCC is under the direction of Erin Smith and accompanied by Robert Ludwig. The Concert is sponsored in part by Bald Mountain Camps.

The RCC is a group which includes both year-round and seasonal residents of the Rangeley area and members from surrounding towns. They are sponsored by the Rangeley Friends of the Arts, a non-profit organization bringing “the arts to life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region.

Tickets are $15/$10-youth and are available online at rangeleyarts.org: click on “Buy Tickets” at the top of the page. Tickets will also be available at the door. For the RFA’s complete schedule of events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.