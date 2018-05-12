Rangeley Community Chorus presents “True Colors”

RANGELEY - Rangeley Community Chorus presents an evening of music with the theme “True Colors” on Friday, June 1, at 7 p.m. at Church of the Good Shepherd, 2614 Main St. in Rangeley. The concert will include songs presented by the full chorus, as well as by small groups and soloists. The Chorus is under the direction of Erin Smith and is supported by the Rangeley Friends of the Arts, celebrating their 50th year.

The Chorus includes members from the Rangeley Region as well as the neighboring towns of Stratton-Eustis and Carrabassett Valley. Membership is open and rotating. New singers are always welcome, and any level of experience is accepted.

Admission is $15/$10 for 18 and under. Tickets can be purchased in advance on-line at www.rangeleyarts.org – click on “Buy Tickets.” They can also be purchased at the RFA Lakeside Theater Box Office on Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or by calling 207-864-5000, and will be available at the door. FMI call 207-864-5000.