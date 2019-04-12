Rangeley Community Chorus welcoming new members

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Community Chorus is beginning rehearsals for their early summer concert, “Can You Hear the People Sing?” and will be welcoming new members. All that is required is a general love for singing and ability to attend most of the rehearsals, which will be held on Monday, Friday and Sunday evenings from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The first rehearsal is on Monday, April 22 at the RFA Lakeside Theater. You are invited to come and see what it’s all about with no obligation.

The concert is scheduled for Friday, May 31, at 7 p.m. For more information, please call the RFA at 207-864-5000 or email Erin Smith, RCC Director, at erinnpsmith@gmail.com. The RCC is sponsored by the Rangeley Friends of the Arts, a not-for-profit 501(c)3 “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the Rangeley Region.