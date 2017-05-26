Rangeley Friends of the Arts hosts student recital

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will host a Student Music Recital at the Lakeside Theater on Wednesday, June 7 at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. The students of Sue Downes-Borko will be showcasing their progress this year on the piano and the flute. Students range in age from 6 to 14, and will present solo work and duets as well as a novelty number.

The RFA financially supports each student taking private lessons locally in music through the admission fees collected at RFA events all year long. For more information on the RFA and their programs, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.