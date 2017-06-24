Rangeley Health and Wellness showcases country talent at annual benefit concert

RANGELEY - Rangeley Health and Wellness and 99.9 The Wolf present “An Evening with Clint Black” at this year’s summer benefit concert at the Rangeley Wellness Pavilion on Saturday July 29.

This much anticipated benefit concert raises money each year to help support vital health and wellness programs and services provided by RHW to the residents and visitors of western Maine.

Beginning with Foreigner in 2007 and again in 2016, RHW has hosted an array of talent including The Beach Boys, Doobie Brothers, Travis Tritt, Greg Allman, Kenny Loggins and Josh Turner. They are thrilled to have Clint Black join the list of amazing musicians performing at the Rangeley Wellness Pavilion.

Clint Black has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide and racked up 57 charted singles, 31 top-10 hits and 22 number-one smashes. Recordings such as “A Better Man,” “Killin’ Time,” “Like the Rain”, “When I Said I Do" and “Nothin’ But the Taillights” have led to honors from the Country Music Association, The Academy of Country Music, The Grammys, and the American Music Awards, as well as membership in the cast of the Grand Ole Opry.

Each year RHW invites regional bands to open for the major headliner at the annual benefit concert and this year the Boston based Houston Bernard band will open the show. Houston Bernard, the bad boy of Boston country, has assembled a group of musicians that bring vitality and grit to modern country. Their brand of original country music is fresh and hard hitting. Houston delivers one crowd pleasing country anthem after another with both polish and passion, while the band cooks up the good stuff; tight, modern country beats, soaring harmonies and expertly crafted solos.

Nominated for Country Act of the Year in 2015 and 2016 and Having shared stages with Montgomery Gentry, Old Dominion, Jake Owen, Eli Young Band, Josh Thompson, Scotty McCreery, and Pure Prairie League, and performing at colleges, theaters, festivals, fairs, and New England’s most respected country nightclubs, the band is enjoying regional success while gearing up to rock the nation, one town at a time. With down-home sensibility and plenty of rock and roll energy, the Houston Bernard Band has re-imagined modern country with a new philosophy; country music is better raw than fried.

Houston Bernard was born in Oklahoma, he is a direct descendant of famous gunfighter George “Bittercreek” Newcomb, a member of the infamous Wild Bunch and a most-wanted man in the 1890s. More recently, Houston's father and uncle played in country bands with stars like Tanya Tucker and Sleepy Labeef. The two men were a staple in the Nashville and Oklahoma Country music scenes known as The Rebel Brothers. They regularly crossed paths and swapped stories with the likes of Elvis Presley, Merle Haggard, Kiss, Willie Nelson and more in the 1970s. Houston draws musical inspiration from his family’s country roots mixed with the passion and enthusiasm of a well-rounded show with heart felt ballads and dancing ‘til you drop party anthems.

Tickets to this outdoor all weather event are on sale now and can be purchased online at ticketweb.com or by calling 207-864-4397. Gates open at 4 p.m. with the Houston Bernard band taking the stage at 5:15 p.m., and Clint Black to perform at 7 p.m. General Admission, Premium and VIP tickets available. If you would like more information about Rangeley Health and Wellness, or our upcoming concert, please visit our website, www.rangeleyhealthandwellness.com or call our offices at 204-864-4397.