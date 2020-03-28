Rangeley Health and Wellness to host their 13th annual benefit concert

RANGELEY - Rangeley Health and Wellness and Frank 107.5 present a fabulous night of music at the Rangeley Wellness Pavilion featuring 38 Special with special guests The Guess Who, Saturday July 25. Proceeds from this benefit concert help to support vital health and wellness programs and services provided by RHW to the residents and visitors of western Maine.

After more than four decades together, 38 SPECIAL continues to bring a signature blast of Southern Rock to over 100 cities a year. At each and every show, thousands of audience members are amazed by the explosive power of the band's performance. Their many Gold and Platinum album awards stand in testament to the endurance of a legendary powerhouse. With sales in excess of 20 million, most associate the band with their arena-rock pop smashes, “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong,” “Chain Lightnin’,” “Second Chance,” and more – Timeless hits that remain a staple at radio, immediately recognizable from the first opening chord, and paving the way to their present-day touring regimen.

Guitarist/vocalist Don Barnes says it's all about maintaining that intensity in their live shows.

“We never wanted to be one of those bands that had maybe gotten a little soft or complacent over the years. We're a team, and it's always been kind of an unspoken rule that we don’t slack up, we stack up. We go out there every night to win,” Barnes said.

Completing the team is bassist Barry Dunaway, drummer Gary Moffatt and keyboardist/vocalist Bobby Capps. The most recent addition to the band is legendary virtuoso guitarist and vocalist Jerry Riggs. For 38 Special onstage, it is a celebration of camaraderie and brotherhood, a precision unit bringing the dedication and honesty to a long history of classic songs, as well as surprisingly fresh new material. Since 1976, the band has released more than 15 albums. And from the start, they’ve toured relentlessly, bringing their signature brand of ‘muscle and melody’ to fans worldwide.

"This music keeps our wheels on the road. We're a band that's tried to stay honest with what has driven us over the years. We started out with nothing but bold determination to make our own history and to endure. Looking back now, it has been our greatest pride to have persevered and attained that level of success and longevity. For us, it's the ultimate validation,” Barnes said. “The magic's still there. It's an emotional high for us to keep 'bringing it' after all these years. When those lights go down and we all walk up those steps to the stage and hear that crowd roar, it’s a real rush to the head. It feels like we're getting ready to strap ourselves in and it just takes off from there."

Special guests for this amazing evening are none other than The Guess Who, a group that's connected with the masses throughout an exultant hit parade spanning fourteen Top 40 hits, including "These Eyes," "Clap For the Wolfman," "Hand Me Down World," "No Time," "Star Baby" and "Share the Land." Add in fellow classics and double sided singles like their #1 rock anthem "American Woman" and "No Sugar Tonight," plus "Laughing" and "Undun," and the Canadian bred stateside conquerors are amongst music's most indelible treasures who are eternally etched within the very fabric of pop culture history.

As the house lights fade down and the stage spots flair up, the sounds of rock and roll with classic sensibilities and progressive nuances permeate the crowd. At first a familiar chord strikes everyone's attention, then comes a catchy chorus followed by a memorable solo or remarkable moment of improvisation. Such an ear-pleasing arsenal carries into a non-stop evening of precise performance taking fans on a roller coaster ride of electric instrumentation, timeless balladry, unpredictable jamming and the ultimate sing-along experience. It's a position held by a troupe of true musical luminaries who through over five decades in show business have been loaded with more hits than members can count, record sales well into the multi- millions and more drama than a VH1 "Behind the Music" episode and an E! "True Hollywood Story" documentary combined.

"You're going to see an excellent version of the songs and hear exactly how they should sound or be played," founding member and original drummer/songwriter Garry Peterson said. "We're coming at a new generation of fans who are seeing how the band can execute with enthusiasm. And we're also making sure the respect level remains at an all-time high for how the music was initially recorded and remains at an all-time high for the fans who have been with the band from the beginning."

Joining Peterson onstage are veteran musicians keyboard player/flutist Leonard Shaw, lead guitarist Will Evankovich, bass legend Rudy Sarzo, and lead vocalist/guitarist Derek Sharp. Together the quintet annually launches an ambitious North American tour to adoring audiences and selling out venues with their awe-inspiring execution, deft meticulousness and decades of radio penetrating smashes.

This is the 13th concert for RHW. We have featured bands including Foreigner, the Beach Boys, the Doobie Brothers, Josh Turner, Clint Black, Gregg Allman, Kenny Loggins, Travis Tritt, Creedence Clearwater Revisited, Starship, the Steve Miller Band and Marty Stuart to name a few. Tickets for the RHW benefit concert go on sale May 6th and can be purchased at ticketweb.com or by calling 207-864-4397. General admission tickets are $55.00, Premium Seating $150 and VIP tickets are $250. For information about the show, or to become an event sponsor, please visit our website at www.rrhwp.org or call 207-864-4397. RHW 25 Dallas Hill Road.