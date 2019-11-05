Rangeley Lakes Regional School to perform ‘The Little Mermaid’ on Nov. 15, 16 & 17

By Jennifer Stout

RANGELEY - Rangeley Lakes Regional School fall performance will be The Little Mermaid. Auditions were held for middle and high school students in September and rehearsals have been scheduled twice a week since the cast has been assigned.

Based on Disney’s 1989 film, Ariel (Ella Schaffer) is curious about life above the sea. She encounters many creatures including Scuttle (Bristol Quimby), Sebastian (Daxxtyn Williams), and human Eric (Lu Farmer). Many dance and musical numbers are included to provide entertainment for the whole family.

For many of these students this is not their first show. Many, like Lu Farmer, a senior, have taken advantage of the various opportunities within the school and community to perform including dance, school chorus, community performances, and community chorus.

"I was able to look up to my older peers and wanted to do what they did," Farmer said "I don’t have to think when I’m on stage, I’m focused."

Daxxtyn Williams, an 11th grader, would like to continue to perform beyond high school.

“I’ve loved all the shows I have participated in," Williams said. "I love playing Sebastian because he eats, breathes, and sleeps music like me."

Erin Smith is director and choreographer of the production. This is her 19th year teaching and she "loves to see the students shine on stage!"

Performances will be held Nov. 15 and 16 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. at the Lakeside Theatre. Please come support these talented young people. Prices are $15 for adults and $5 for students.