Rangeley student work to be displayed at RFA Lakeside Theater

RANGELEY - As the season shifts and students head back to school, the Rangeley Friends of the Arts is celebrating the accomplishments of some of Rangeley's own.

On Sept. 15 the selected works of recent Rangeley Lakes Regional School graduates Logan Abbott, Natasha Haley, and Isobel Straub will be in an exhibition at the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery, located in the RFA Lakeside Theater at 2493 Main Street in Rangeley. This show highlights the unique perspectives of three artists examining the diversity of elements and character discovered in portraiture. An artist’s reception will be held later in the season during school holidays.

Under the tutelage of art and graphics teachers Sonja Johnson and Maryam Emami, these young artists developed accomplished, award-winning portfolios during their years at RLRS. Abbott, Haley and Straub not only participated in the Advanced Placement (AP) program where their work was reviewed by the College Board and awarded college credit; they were also honored in National Congressional Art and Scholastic Art competitions. The RFA is proud to present a show that will allow audiences the opportunity to glimpse into the portfolios of these talented individuals and also celebrate all of their accomplishments as they take their first steps into their post-secondary studies.

FMI about the RFA and their programs and events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.